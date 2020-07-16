Dera Police arrest two drug dealers, seized 4kg cannabis

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Police in a successful operation arrested two drug dealers and recovered 4 kg of cannabis from their possession here on Thursday.

Police registered a case against the alleged drug dealers.

According to police, Dera Town police arrested two drug dealers, Hazrat Shah, son of Varand Khan, resident of Mohalla Sherani Zob and Rehmatullah, son of Akhtar Jan, resident of Brinj Zhob, on a motorcycle near Taken Toll Plaza in Dera Draban.

When Police intercepted them and during the search, recovered 4 kg of high quality hashish from their possession. Police arrested the alleged drug dealers and registered a case against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act.