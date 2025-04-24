Dera police arrest two ‘injured’ suspected accused

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The district police arrested two suspected accused in injured condition after exchange of fire in jurisdiction of Shorkot Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, police actin on the tip-off regarding presence of two suspicious motorcyclists , the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shorkot, along with a police team, quickly reached the scene and as soon as the suspects saw the police, they opened fire.

The police responded immediately with retaliatory gunfire, during which both suspects were injured and taken into custody.

He said that two 9MM pistols along with ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested suspects.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed praised the police team for their swift and effective action, saying that the personnel risked their lives to thwart the nefarious intentions of the criminals.

He added that the police were always alert to protect the lives and property of the public.

The spokesman added that further investigation was underway, and more important revelations were expected.

APP/slm