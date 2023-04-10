Dera police arrest two outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police have arrested two accused and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to a police spokesperson, Khan in an operation against criminal elements, a police team led by Paroa police station SHO Gul Sher netted the accused, Yasir, a resident of South Waziristan and Salam, a resident of Waziristan.

They also recovered a stolen mobile phone, besides a 30-bore pistol with 5 cartridges and a 12-bore repeater gun with 06 cartridges from their possession.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.