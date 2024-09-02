Dera Police Arrest Two Thieves
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The district police arrested two accused allegedly involved in a theft at a grid station.
According to police spokesperson, the thieves were arrested during ongoing operation against criminals.
He said operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood and led by SDPO Paharpur Naqeebullah Khan and SHO Malik Imran Mardhel.
He added the accused Zeeshan Saleem son of Muhammad Saleem, a resident of Mohalla Sudiyaan Wala City Dera, and Muhammad Waqas son of Shahjehan, a resident of Kanhri, Tehsil and District Bhakkar, were involved in the theft at the Bandkori Grid Station.
The police have recovered 46 transmission line bodies, 08 plates, 10 clips, and an Alto car with number BCY:993 from the suspects.
The accused were taken into custody, and further investigation was underway, he added.
