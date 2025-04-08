Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Two Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Dera police arrest two thieves

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation traced the theft case within 24 hours and arrested two thieves, recovered stolen items in the limits of Shorkot Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada actions against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately in the district.

Shorkot Police Station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman along with SHO Cadet Khanzada Khan, successfully traced the theft case within 24 hours and arrested the accused Sher Zaman and Shafique, residents of Benazir Colony, and recovered the stolen goods one Air Conditioner with Out door, dish, LED, batteries, blankets, etc. from the accused

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

Recent Stories

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

6 minutes ago
 AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

35 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

35 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

35 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

51 minutes ago
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan