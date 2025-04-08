Dera police arrest two thieves

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation traced the theft case within 24 hours and arrested two thieves, recovered stolen items in the limits of Shorkot Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada actions against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately in the district.

Shorkot Police Station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Noman along with SHO Cadet Khanzada Khan, successfully traced the theft case within 24 hours and arrested the accused Sher Zaman and Shafique, residents of Benazir Colony, and recovered the stolen goods one Air Conditioner with Out door, dish, LED, batteries, blankets, etc. from the accused

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.