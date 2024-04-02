Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Wanted Robber With Stolen Items

April 02, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested a wanted criminal wanted in multiple cases of robbery recovering several snatched items and cash from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Paharpur police have launched a crackdown against thieves and robbers in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mahmood, leading to arrest of notorious criminal Mansoor, a resident of Paniala involved in four snatching incidents.

The police also recovered three motorcycles, a mobile phone along with Rs 30,000 amount of the sold stolen items and a pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition from the possession of the apprehended suspect.

The police have vowed to continue their efforts to apprehend other individuals involved in illegal activities, sending a strong message that crime will not be tolerated in Paharpur and its surrounding areas.

