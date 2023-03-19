Dera police arrested 10 outlaws; hashish, weapons recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police have arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possessions during different raids, said a police spokesman.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani various police stations of the district conducted operations in different areas and arrested drug pushers and criminals.

According to mation, police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Nawab police station Aslam Khan, arrested the accused Bakht Amir son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Wanda Budh and recovered 1005 grams of hashish from his possession. In the second action, the accused Rehmatullah son of Faizullah resident of Shadi Khel Paniyala was arrested and 45 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.

Chaudhwan police arrested accused Umar Khan son of Inam resident of Chaudhwan and recovered 450 grams of hashish from the possession.

Draban police arrested one criminal Karam Khan son of Yar Khan who wanted to police in theft cases.

Police Station Cantt SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch during the search operation arrested the accused Muhammad Arshad son of Rabnawaz resident of Dial Road Khairabad Colony and recovered 2020 grams of hashish and 50 grams of ice from his possession. In the second operation, the Cantt Police arrested the accused Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Aslam Mayani and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore with 26 cartridges from the possession.

Police station Paharpur SHO Ataullah while acting against the criminal elements arrested acused Muhammad Imran son of Alam Khan resident of Paharpur and 1150 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession. In another action, Paharpur police recovered 01 pistol of 12-bore with 15 cartridges from the possession of the accused Naqeebullah son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Paharpur, while the accused Abdul Majeed son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Jhokkhana was also arrested who involved in various criminal activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in various police stations.