Dera Police Arrested 11 Outlaws; Recovered Narcotics, Weapons
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Dera police during the operation arrested 11 outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered 3455 grams of hashish, 642 grams of ice, 446 grams of heroin and two pistols with ammunition in the limits of Cantt and City police stations here on Friday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested 11 outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered 3455 grams of hashish, 642 grams of ice, 446 grams of heroin and two pistols with ammunition in the limits of Cantt and City police stations here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the city and Cantt police stations conducted a successful operation against the criminal elements.
City police station during the operation arrested Shah Jahan son of Muhammad Bakhsh and recovered 1015 grams of hashish from his possession. During another action Zulfiqar son of Hameedullah resident of Dewala and recovered 348 grams of heroin from his possession.
Another accused Farhan son of Rafique resident of Shahjahan Shaheed Town was arrested and 322 grams of ice recovered from his possession. Haider Abbas, son of Hussain Bakhsh resident of Mohalla Jogyanwala was arrested and police recovered 98 grams of heroin, a 30-bore pistol with 30 cartridges from his possession.
While for violating the National Action Plan, separate cases were filed against four accused Yousuf son of Abdul Rahman, Usman Zafar son of Zafar Hayat, Fazlur Rahman son of Ramzan resident of Mohalla Alam Sher and Rahim Raza son of Kalimullah resident of Muhalla Alam Sher.
Meanwhile Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Cantt Gul Sher Khan with the Police team conducted a successful operation against drug dealers and recovered 2440 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Shafiur Rahman resident of Thoya Fazil.
Similarly, 320 grams of ice was recovered from the possession of Allah Dad, a resident of Mohalla Leghari. Another accused Muhammad Ismail resident of Thoya Fazil was arrested and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
