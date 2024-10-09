Dera police arrested 15 outlaws; recovered 2 kg hashish, weopon

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Dera police conducted the search and strike operation and arrested atleast fifteen outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered weapon, 2255 grams of hashish and one million cash money from their possession in the limits of Parova, Paharpur, Kirri Khasor and Bandkorai police stations.

According to the police spokesman,

On the direction of District Police Officer, Dera Nasir Mahmood, operations against criminal elements are going on indiscriminately throughout the district.

Following the directions of DPO, Paharpur Circle Police led by SDPO Paharpur Naqeebullah Khan along with SHO Prova Gul Sher Khan, SHO Paharpur Khalid Javed Lashari, SHO Kirri Khasor Kazim Hussain and SHO Bandkorai Malik Imran conducted search and strike operations within the limits of their respective police station.

During the search operation, Parova police station led by SDPO Parova Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Nemat Ullah son of Rabnawaz, a resident of Ganju and recovered 1220 grams of hashish from his possession.

During the another action Parova police have arrested four accused allegedly involved in a theft cases and recovered Rs One million cash from them here in the limits of Paroa police station.

The accused identified as Qaiser Iqbal son of Abdul Rasheed, Syed Ayaz son of Miraz Ali, Hameed Ullah son of Ashraf Ullah and Shahid Ullah son of Nawab Khan.

The police have recovered Rs One million which they earned after selling the stolen goods including electric batteries, solar inverters and converters.

Similarly, Bandkorai police station during the search and strike operation arrested Muhammad Ali son of Salim resident of Thatthal for violating the National Action Plan.

Meanwhile, Paharpur police station Khalid Javed Lashari with Police team seized a 30-bore pistol from the possession of the accused Rehan son of Mukhtiar resident of Paharpur, another accused Allah Nawaz son of Suhanran Khan resident of Seidowali was arrested and police recovered pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Abdul Basit, son of Muhammad Nawaz arrested with 30 bore pistol. Shahjahan, son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Saidaliyan was arrested and police recovered 01 pistol with ammunition from his possession. Shakir son of Qaiser was arrested with 30-bore pistol.

Another accused Mohammad Asif son of Attaullah resident of Jhok Akram Wali was arrested for violating the National Action Plan.

Kirri Khasor police during the operation arrested Muhammad Yunus son of Roshan Zameer resident of Khanokhel, and recovered gun with cartridges from his possession. During another action Habib-ur-Rehman son Muhammad Ramadan resident of Pakka Malikhel was arrested and police recovered pistol with ammunition from his possession. Muhammad Farooq son of Ghulam Qasim resident of Hafizabad was arrested and police recovered 1055 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.