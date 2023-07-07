Dera police arrested 252 accused including 26 POs: 52kg hashish, 10kg heroin recovered in June

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested 252 accused including 26 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and weapons during various operations conducted against anti-social elements across the district in June.

Sharing the performance report of the last month, the police spokesman said the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and as part of such efforts several operations were conducted in various parts of the district.

During these operations, the police apprehended 252 accused including 26 proclaimed offenders who were wanted to police in several cases, and recovered 2 hand grenades, 04 rifles, 84 pistols, 19 guns, 02 Kalashnikovs, and 892 cartridges from them, while 225 cases were registered against outlaws in the different police stations.

The police also conducted operations against the menace of drugs and seized a total of around 52.7 kilograms of hashish, 10.5 kg of heroin, 8.6 kg ice 1.2 kg Cannabis and 6 bottles of liquor during this period.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani appreciated the performance of the police and said the Dera Police were effectively and bravely fighting against all kinds of crimes and had offered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace in the area.