Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers recovered 2200 grams of hashish and 340 grams of heroin from three drug peddlers in the limits of Cantt police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan conducted a successful operation against drug dealers and recovered 2200 grams of hashish from the possession of Nawaz son of Qayyum Nawaz resident of Grid Road.

Police arrested the accused as per the rules.

While in another action, 210 grams of heroin was seized from Abid son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Zafarabad Colony.

Meanwhile 130 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Junaid son of Muhammad Yasin resident of Mujahid Nagar, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

The Cantt police station registered separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers and started further investigation.