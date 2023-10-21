Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 3 Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against drug dealers recovered 2200 grams of hashish and 340 grams of heroin from three drug peddlers in the limits of Cantt police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan conducted a successful operation against drug dealers and recovered 2200 grams of hashish from the possession of Nawaz son of Qayyum Nawaz resident of Grid Road.

Police arrested the accused as per the rules.

While in another action, 210 grams of heroin was seized from Abid son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Zafarabad Colony.

Meanwhile 130 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Junaid son of Muhammad Yasin resident of Mujahid Nagar, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

The Cantt police station registered separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Circle From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Sec ..

UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Secretary

11 hours ago
PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud ..

PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza ..

12 hours ago
 PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts ..

PCB adds five players to men’s central contracts list

13 hours ago
 Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

Wheat to be cultivated on 16 mln acres in Punjab

13 hours ago
 PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under ..

PM raises voice for voiceless people of Gaza under Israel's ruthless aggression

13 hours ago
 HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power thef ..

HESCO Introduces Monitoring App to curb power theft

13 hours ago
 Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan