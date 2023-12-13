Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 3 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1495 grams of hashish and 85 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Paharpur police station Faheem Abbas Khan, while taking action against drug dealers, seized 345 grams of hashish from Mohammad Zeeshan son of Badi-ul-Zaman resident of Fakhrabad.

Similarly Muhammad Sohail son of Muhammad Sabir resident of Paharpur was arrested and police recovered 335 grams of hashish and 85 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, another drug peddler Ashiq Ali, son of Hasan was arrested and police recovered 815 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused individuals and have started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

4 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

4 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

5 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

9 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan