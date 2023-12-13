Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1495 grams of hashish and 85 grams of ice from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Paharpur police station Faheem Abbas Khan, while taking action against drug dealers, seized 345 grams of hashish from Mohammad Zeeshan son of Badi-ul-Zaman resident of Fakhrabad.

Similarly Muhammad Sohail son of Muhammad Sabir resident of Paharpur was arrested and police recovered 335 grams of hashish and 85 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, another drug peddler Ashiq Ali, son of Hasan was arrested and police recovered 815 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused individuals and have started further investigations.