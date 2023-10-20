Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 3 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Dera police arrested 3 outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Dera police arrested three outlaws including drug peddlers during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the limits of Gomal University and Parova police stations here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police during various actions recovered 01 hand grenade, 2165 grams of hashish 204 grams of ice from the possession of the accused.

Gomal University Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Prova Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain during action against drug dealers arrested Zulqarnain son of Tank Khan resident of Nasir Bagh and recovered one hand grenade, 1215 grams of hashish and 204 grams of ice from the possession of the accused.

While another accused wanted to local police in the theft case, Duniya son of Mir Khan resident of Qureshi Mor, was arrested as per the rules, and the case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Parova police station during action against drug dealers recovered 950 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Gulzar son of Yasin resident of Ramak, police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

