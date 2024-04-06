Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 3 Outlaws; Weopen, Narcotics Seized

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Dera police arrested 3 outlaws; weopen, narcotics seized

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the search and strike operation against the criminal elements arrested three outlaws and recovered weapon and narcotics from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Sheikh Mohammad Bilal during the operation, arrested the accused Hidayatullah, son of Abdul Rahman, resident of Wanda Shahbazi.

The accused wanted to local police in attempt to murder case.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov with 10 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, During another action the police arrested drug peddler Fathullah son of Muhammad Yusuf resident of Pir Khaki Shah and recovered 755 grams of hashish and 98 grams of ice from his possession.

Similarly, Muhammad Khan, son of Abdullah resident of Mohalla Pir Khaki Shah was arrested and police recovered 650 grams of hashish and 95 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Nasir Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

14 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

14 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

14 hours ago
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

14 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

14 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

14 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

14 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

14 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan