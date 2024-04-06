Dera police arrested 3 outlaws; weopen, narcotics seized

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the search and strike operation against the criminal elements arrested three outlaws and recovered weapon and narcotics from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station Sheikh Mohammad Bilal during the operation, arrested the accused Hidayatullah, son of Abdul Rahman, resident of Wanda Shahbazi.

The accused wanted to local police in attempt to murder case.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov with 10 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, During another action the police arrested drug peddler Fathullah son of Muhammad Yusuf resident of Pir Khaki Shah and recovered 755 grams of hashish and 98 grams of ice from his possession.

Similarly, Muhammad Khan, son of Abdullah resident of Mohalla Pir Khaki Shah was arrested and police recovered 650 grams of hashish and 95 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.