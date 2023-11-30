Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested four outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Kulachi police station here on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested four outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Kulachi police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kulachi police station Bilal Khan during operations arrested drug peddler Akhtar Parvez son of Sarfaraz resident of Muriyali and recovered 584 grams of hashish and 85 grams of heroin from his possession.

Another accused Ahmad Madani, son of Muhammad Arshad was arrested and police seized a 12-bore gun with 06 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Muhammad Muzamil, son of Fahim Qureshi, resident of Eidgah was arrested and 12 bore rifle gun with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, accused Rahat son of Ghulam Shabir was arrested after recovering 520 grams of hashish and 30 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.