Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 4 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested four outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Kulachi police station here on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested four outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Kulachi police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Kulachi police station Bilal Khan during operations arrested drug peddler Akhtar Parvez son of Sarfaraz resident of Muriyali and recovered 584 grams of hashish and 85 grams of heroin from his possession.

Another accused Ahmad Madani, son of Muhammad Arshad was arrested and police seized a 12-bore gun with 06 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Muhammad Muzamil, son of Fahim Qureshi, resident of Eidgah was arrested and 12 bore rifle gun with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, accused Rahat son of Ghulam Shabir was arrested after recovering 520 grams of hashish and 30 grams of ice from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bilal Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

4 minutes ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

4 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio dr ..

Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed A ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed Akram inspects Services Hospita ..

11 minutes ago
 Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enha ..

Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enhance traffic management and com ..

11 minutes ago
 Livestock minister reviews PAITS

Livestock minister reviews PAITS

14 minutes ago
Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF stude ..

Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF students

11 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

7 minutes ago
 Jamali urges Bilawal to empower women, youth of Ba ..

Jamali urges Bilawal to empower women, youth of Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to le ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to lead Pak delegation in COP-28

7 minutes ago
 NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for j ..

NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for judiciary

7 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for creating awareness abou ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for creating awareness about HIV/AIDS to prevent its spre ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan