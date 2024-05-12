Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Dera police during the operation against the criminal elements, arrested four outlaws and recovered weapon and stolen items from their possession in the limits Gomal University Police Station on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the police team led by SDPO Prova Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Malik Imran, conducted operations against the criminal elements involved in the case of theft and arrested the accused Muhammad Rahim, Muhammad Karim residents of Zhob, police recovered 01 stolen mobile phone and sale amount of 05 thousand rupees from his possession.

While during another action police arrested Amanullah son of Dad Gul resident of Qayyum Nagar and police recovered 12-bore repeater with 06 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Pehlwan son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din resident of Shala Sharif was arrested and police recovered 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, police during another action arrested another accused Anwar Khan, son of islam Khan resident of Zafarabad, and recovered 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.