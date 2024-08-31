Dera police arrested 5 outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Dera police, during successful operation against criminal elements, arrested five outlaws, recovered 2 stolen motorcycles 1325 grams of ice and 1060 grams of heroin from their possessions in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the Cantt police station led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain traced 2 separate cases of theft and arrested the accused involved in the incidents and arrested the accused Zeeshan son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Kotli Imam Hussain. Police during the raid recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Similarly, a stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of Gulistan son of Sohnran resident of Awan and the accused were arrested as per the rules.

During another action, 450 grams of ice and 405 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dinpur. Another accused Akhtar Parvez son of Sarfaraz resident of Ejaz Abad Muriali was arrested and 305 grams of heroin recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Kaleemullah, son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Zakuri Town arrested with 470 grams of ice and 350 grams of heroin from his possession.

The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.