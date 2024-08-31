Dera Police Arrested 5 Outlaws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Dera police, during successful operation against criminal elements, arrested five outlaws, recovered 2 stolen motorcycles 1325 grams of ice and 1060 grams of heroin from their possessions in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the Cantt police station led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain traced 2 separate cases of theft and arrested the accused involved in the incidents and arrested the accused Zeeshan son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Kotli Imam Hussain. Police during the raid recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession.
Similarly, a stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of Gulistan son of Sohnran resident of Awan and the accused were arrested as per the rules.
During another action, 450 grams of ice and 405 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dinpur. Another accused Akhtar Parvez son of Sarfaraz resident of Ejaz Abad Muriali was arrested and 305 grams of heroin recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, Kaleemullah, son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Zakuri Town arrested with 470 grams of ice and 350 grams of heroin from his possession.
The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested drug pusher2 minutes ago
-
KP government prioritizes law, order: Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
RPO inspects security arrangements for Pak-Bangladesh cricket match2 minutes ago
-
AIG investigation conducts training workshop12 minutes ago
-
2 robbers killed, as many escape after police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Two ice drug smugglers held in DG Khan12 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing female guard on duty22 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over losses in heavy rains, floods22 minutes ago
-
Drug-pusher held with 25kg charas22 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife22 minutes ago
-
Indian-origin fake CIA agent Gaurav Srivastava under fire on defrauding Congressmen, traders: WSJ22 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests IESCO audit officials, recovers Rs 14.75 mln bribe money32 minutes ago