Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 5 Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Dera police arrested 5 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Dera police, during successful operation against criminal elements, arrested five outlaws, recovered 2 stolen motorcycles 1325 grams of ice and 1060 grams of heroin from their possessions in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the Cantt police station led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sabatin Hussain traced 2 separate cases of theft and arrested the accused involved in the incidents and arrested the accused Zeeshan son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Kotli Imam Hussain. Police during the raid recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Similarly, a stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of Gulistan son of Sohnran resident of Awan and the accused were arrested as per the rules.

During another action, 450 grams of ice and 405 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dinpur. Another accused Akhtar Parvez son of Sarfaraz resident of Ejaz Abad Muriali was arrested and 305 grams of heroin recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Kaleemullah, son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Zakuri Town arrested with 470 grams of ice and 350 grams of heroin from his possession.

The police registered the cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Kotli Gulistan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

2 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

2 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

5 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

18 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

18 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan