Dera police arrested 5 outlaws: hashish, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police apprehended five outlaws from different areas of the Cantt police station during an operation against the criminal elements and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Cantt police conducted various operations, arrested five outlaws including drug dealers, and recovered at least 1 kg hashish, ice, and one pistol with ammunition from their possession.

According to details, SHO Police Station Cantt Inspector Sabir Hussain Baloch with the police teams carried out several operations against the drug dealers and criminals, arrested the accused Muhammad Kaleemullah son of Shahjahan, resident of Muriyali, and recovered 1,570 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another action accused Ghulam Qasim son of Khadim Hussain, resident of Basti Maheer, was arrested and 155 grams of ice were recovered from the possession. Accused Gul Zaman son of Hameedullah, resident of Shorkot, was arrested and police recovered 55 grams of heroin from him. Police also arrested Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Himmat, and recovered 140 grams of hashish from his possession.

The Cantt police station in another operation arrested the accused Naveedullah, son of Aurangzeb, resident of Sheikh Yusuf, and recovered one 9mm pistol with 15 cartridges from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in the Cantt police station.