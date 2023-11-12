Dera police arrested 68 drug peddlers: recovered 33 kg drugs during October

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Dera police claimed to have arrested 68 drug peddlers and recovered over 33kg of drugs from the various areas of the district during the month of October.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police initiated a crackdown against the drug dealers resulting in the seizure of a huge quantity of drugs in the limits of different police stations.

While taking action against the menace of drugs, the district police arrested 68 drug dealers and recovered 2.304 kg of Ice drug, 25.226 kg of hashish, 3.885 kg of heroin, 1.8kg opium, and five bottles of liquor from the possession of the arrested drug peddlers.

The district police registered at least 67 cases under narcotics act against the arrested drug dealers in different police stations.