Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Cantt police station during the operation against criminal elements arrested 7 drug dealers, 1075 grams of ice, 205 grams of heroin recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Hafiz Mohammad Adnan, SHO Gul Sher Khan, took action drug dealers and arrested 7 drug dealers in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

According to the details the accused Umar Farooq resident of Rahat Garden arrested and 110 grams of ice from his possession. 115 grams of heroin recovered from accused Ashfaq resident of Basti Tarin Abad.

Another accused Ehsan Resident of Mohalla Nawaz and 145 grams of ice recovered from his possession. Naveed Masih resident of Mandi Town Bhakkar arrested and 75 grams of ice recovered. 90 grams of heroin recovered from Faisal Masih resident of Mandi Town Bhakkar.

While 370 grams of ice recovered from the possession of accused Azizullah resident of Nawab.

Similarly Accused Jamshed Ahmed resident of Nawab arrested and 375 grams of ice recovered from the possession of the accused.

The Cantt police registered separate cases against the all arrested persons and started further investigations.

