Dera police arrested 7 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested seven outlaws during the operation against criminal elements and drug dealers in the limits of Gomal University Police Station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Gomal University Police led by SDPO Prova Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain carrying out successful operations against criminal elements.

During the actions, police arrested Atta Muhammad and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore with 05 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Another accused Syed Muhammad was arrested and recovered rifle gun from his possession.

Muhammad Baran was arrested with one 30-bore pistol while Fazlur Rahman was arrested and police recovered 95 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, in another case, 03 accused were arrested and 02 pistols with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.