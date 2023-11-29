Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 7 Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Dera police arrested 7 outlaws

Dera police arrested seven outlaws during the operation against criminal elements and drug dealers in the limits of Gomal University Police Station here on Wednesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested seven outlaws during the operation against criminal elements and drug dealers in the limits of Gomal University Police Station here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Gomal University Police led by SDPO Prova Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Kazim Hussain carrying out successful operations against criminal elements.

During the actions, police arrested Atta Muhammad and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore with 05 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Another accused Syed Muhammad was arrested and recovered rifle gun from his possession.

Muhammad Baran was arrested with one 30-bore pistol while Fazlur Rahman was arrested and police recovered 95 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, in another case, 03 accused were arrested and 02 pistols with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Gomal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Social media buzz: Strain rumors between Sana Jave ..

Social media buzz: Strain rumors between Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

8 minutes ago
 Motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturing banned

Motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturing banned

16 minutes ago
 Rs.507.8m fine imposed on 4,239 power pilferers

Rs.507.8m fine imposed on 4,239 power pilferers

16 minutes ago
 Politically stable, economically strong Pakistan v ..

Politically stable, economically strong Pakistan vital for protection of Indian ..

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launch special campaign against m ..

Islamabad police launch special campaign against menace of narcotics, educate yo ..

17 minutes ago
 Fines of Rs.0.6 million imposed on 87 illegal prof ..

Fines of Rs.0.6 million imposed on 87 illegal profiteers

17 minutes ago
Thumbs-up for Wilders in one of poorest Dutch dist ..

Thumbs-up for Wilders in one of poorest Dutch districts

17 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

17 minutes ago
 UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplom ..

UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplomat

29 minutes ago
 UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate ..

UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate rages

28 minutes ago
 China unveils new archaeological findings of Liang ..

China unveils new archaeological findings of Liangzhu ruins

31 minutes ago
 DPO to hold online open court via facebook on Dec ..

DPO to hold online open court via facebook on Dec 1

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan