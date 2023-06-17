UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrested 8 Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Dera police arrested 8 outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Dera police during an operation against drug pushers and criminal elements, managed to arrest eight outlaws with hashish and ice.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police station Cantt and police station city arrested Ikramullah with 370 grams of ice.

Another accused Zafar Iqbal, son of Rab Nawaz resident of Dewala was arrested with 375 grams of ice.

Similarly, Muhammad Sattar son of Shahnawaz was arrested and 380 grams of ice were recovered from his possession.

While Muhammad Jahangir, son of Fateh Sher, a resident of Dayal arrested with 210 grams of ice from his possession.

SHO City police station Malik Sajid arrested an accused Yusuf and recovered 98 grams of heroin and 93 grams of hashish from his possession.

During another action against the criminal elements to implement the National Action Plan, city police arrested three accused Muhammad Tahir son of Muhammad Iqbal, Munir Hussain son of Hussain Bakhsh and Ghulam Sabir son of Fazlur Rehman.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation

