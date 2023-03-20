Dera police arrested 9 outlaws: 4 kg hashish, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police apprehended nine outlaws from different areas of the district and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possessions, a public relations officer of district police said on Monday.

He said that on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police, Daraban police, Paniyala and Choudwan police teams conducted various operations, and arrested nine outlaws including drug dealers and recovered at least 4 kg hashish from their possessions.

According to information, Draban police arrested an accused namely Khudai Noor son of Gulay resident of Darazandah and recovered 510 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused, in another operation police arrested accused Muhammad Shafiq son of Subidar Khan resident of Sheikh Salah and recovered 525 grams of hashish from him. While, 01 pistol of 30 bore magazine with 07 cartridges was recovered from the possession of the accused Muhammad Zubair son of Zulfikar resident of Shadikhel Daraban.

Similarly, the Paharpur police team arrested three accused in various operations in different areas of Paharpur police station jurisdiction.

According to details, drug dealer Muhammad Waqar Khan, son of the Soba Khan was arrested and recovered 1135 grams of hashish from his possession.

While in the second action, SHO Paharpur Ataullah Khan arrested the accused Karim Bakhsh son of Khuda Bakhsh resident of Larr and recovered 1050 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused. Another accused Gulzar Ahmad, son of Ghulam Sarwar resident of Shadi Karr was arrested for possessing illegal weapons and 12-bore gun with 04 cartridges was recovered from the accused.

Moreover, SHO Mukhtar Ahmed of Chaudhwan police station while acting against the criminal elements, arrested the accused Aamir son of Sohanra Khan resident of Chaudhawan and recovered 01 stolen battery, 525 grams of hashish and 235 grams of ice from his possession.In another action, the Chaudhwan police arrested the accused Shahnawaz son of Ahmed Nawaz for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 30-bore gun from his possession.

SHO Paniyala police station Azimullah Khan arrested one proclaimed offender Asghar Ali son of Qaizar Khan resident of Paniyala who wanted to police in 04 different cases. Police recovered 530 grams of hashish and 30-bore pistol with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, a police spokesman said .