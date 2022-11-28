Dera police arrested drug dealer; hashish recovered

Dera police during a successful operation arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1,490 grams of hashish, said a district police spokesman on Monday

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Dera police during a successful operation arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1,490 grams of hashish, said a district police spokesman on Monday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Saddar Police recovered about one and a half kilograms of hashish from a drug dealer, during patrolling near Mandharan Kalan area.

The accused was identified as Amanullah alias Muna Baloch, son of Falak Sher resident of Mandhran Kalan, who is a notorious drug dealer.

The police registered a case against him and started an investigation.