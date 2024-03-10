Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested Female Drug Dealer: 16 Kg Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Dera police arrested female drug dealer: 16 kg hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Dera police during the operation against the narcotics arrested the female drug dealer and recovered 16402 grams of hashish from her possession in the limits of City police station on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, City Police station under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted a major and successful operation against narcotics and arrested notorious female drug dealer Nasreen bibi resident of Kohat and recovered 16402 grams of hashish from her possession. While accused's partner Tariq son of Nazir resident of Kohat fled from the spot.

Police registered the case against the drug peddler and started further investigations.

