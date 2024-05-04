Dera Police Arrested Goat Thief
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the accused involved in several incidents of theft in the city circle, 3 stolen goats and the vehicle used in the incident were recovered in the limits of City police station on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, City Police station under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted a successful operation and arrested the accused Muhammad Afaq son of Muhammad Afzal resident of Mohalla Ship Shah who was involved in several theft incidents.
3 stolen goats were also recovered from the possession of the accused and the police also seized the vehicle number SZ-702 used by the accused and started further investigation against the accused.
DSP City Muhammad Adnan said that the accused was also involved in the theft of manholes covers.
He further informed that the police registered the case against the arrested accused and started further investigations.
