Dera Police Arrested Two Outlaws; 1 Kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Dera Police arrested two outlaws; 1 kg hashish recovered

Dera police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered weapons and hashish from their possession, said a district police spokesman on Wednesday

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered weapons and hashish from their possession, said a district police spokesman on Wednesday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qasrani, police station Gomal University, conducted operations against the outlaws and arrested two accused.

According to the details, Gomal University Police during a search and strike operation at different places, 20 houses were checked and arrested the accused Dinar Khan son of Qadir Khan resident of South Waziristan and recovered 1180 grams of hashish from his possession.

While the other accused Muhammad Taqi son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Haji Mora was arrested and 01 pistol of 30 bore and 09 cartridges recovered from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

