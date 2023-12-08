Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested Two Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Dera police arrested two outlaws

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Saddar and Cantt police stations here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Saddar police station Khubab Baloch with his team arrested notorious drug peddler Shahjahan son of Faiz Muhammad resident of Wanda Balochanwala and recovered 2260 hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Cantt police Gull Sher Khan during the action arrested proclaimed offender Aqib son of Najeeb Ullah resident of Ameer City and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession. The accused was wanted by local police in a murder case.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

5 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

13 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

14 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

14 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

14 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

14 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

14 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

14 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan