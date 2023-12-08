Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Dera police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Saddar and Cantt police stations here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Saddar police station Khubab Baloch with his team arrested notorious drug peddler Shahjahan son of Faiz Muhammad resident of Wanda Balochanwala and recovered 2260 hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Cantt police Gull Sher Khan during the action arrested proclaimed offender Aqib son of Najeeb Ullah resident of Ameer City and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession. The accused was wanted by local police in a murder case.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.