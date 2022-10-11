Dera police arrested two outlaws; drugs, arms recovered

Dera police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered drugs and weapons here on Tuesday

D I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered drugs and weapons here on Tuesday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat police station Dera town and University police station conducted operations against the outlawas and arrested Ibrahim son of Zar khan and Amir Khan, son of Mohammad Amin.

According to the details, University police recovered 245 grams of heroin from the accused Ibrahim s/o Zar khan resident of Kulachiwala.

While in another operation Town police arrested the accused Amir Khan, son of Mohammad Amin resident of Awanabad, after recovering a 30-bore pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.