Dera Police arrested two, recovered drugs, illegal arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):The Cantonment Police during an operation arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized 105 grams of hashish and illegal weapons including repeaters, pistols and eight cartridges here on Tuesday.

According to details, Cantonment Police during operations arrested one Asif Awan, a resident of Basti Darkhanwali, near Tank Road check post, recovered from him 104 grams of hashish, in another operation arrested Abdul Rehman Wazir, a resident of CRBC, near the bank of Indus River, and recovered from him one repeater, a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. Police have registered separate cases of these incidents.