UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dera Police Arrested Two, Recovered Drugs, Illegal Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:06 PM

Dera Police arrested two, recovered drugs, illegal arms

The Cantonment Police during an operation arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized 105 grams of hashish and illegal weapons including repeaters, pistols and eight cartridges here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):The Cantonment Police during an operation arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized 105 grams of hashish and illegal weapons including repeaters, pistols and eight cartridges here on Tuesday.

According to details, Cantonment Police during operations arrested one Asif Awan, a resident of Basti Darkhanwali, near Tank Road check post, recovered from him 104 grams of hashish, in another operation arrested Abdul Rehman Wazir, a resident of CRBC, near the bank of Indus River, and recovered from him one repeater, a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. Police have registered separate cases of these incidents.

Related Topics

Police Road Bank Tank Post From

Recent Stories

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

11 minutes ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

26 minutes ago

China says final border between Palestine, Israel ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

14 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Parliamentarism highlights Parliament ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.