Dera police arrests 5 outlaws, recovered drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Dera police during successful operations against criminal elements, arrested five outlaws including drug peddlers and recovered drugs here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Dera police conducted a successful operation against the criminal elements in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan, Paharpur and Saddar police stations.

During the action, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested Muhammad Kamran son of Lawar Khan resident of Shah Hasan Khel and Muhammad Khan son of Gul Khan resident of Wanda Karim. The arrested accused were wanted to local police in murder and attempt to murder cases.

Similarly, SHO police station Paharpur police recovered 368 grams of hashish from Khizar Hayat son of Huqnawaz resident of Kazi Khokhar, and arrested the accused as per the rules. Another accused Jalil son of Meherban resident of Paharpur was arrested and 13 grams of ice and 220 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, SHO Saddar Zafar Abbas conducted a successful operation and recovered 1100 grams of hashish from the possession of the drug dealer Kaleemullah son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Mapal and arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.