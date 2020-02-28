UrduPoint.com
Dera Police Arrests Drug Pusher In Midnight Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:02 PM

Dera police arrests drug pusher in midnight operation

Dera Ismail Khan Police has arrested two drug sellers, hashish and ice drug recovered during a midnight operation against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan Police has arrested two drug sellers, hashish and ice drug recovered during a midnight operation against them.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), D.I.

Khan Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, the district police carried out midnight operation against narcotics sellers, particularly against the sellers of deadly ice drug.

During operation, Yark Police arrested Amjad Ali son of Sabz Ali, resident of Guloti and recovered 750 grams hashish from his possession while Dera Town Police arrested Ice drug seller Fazal Hussain son of Bashir Hussain, resident of Zafarabad Colony that was involved in making the people the addicts of ice drug red handed and recovered 8 grams ice and charas from his possession.

