Dera police arrests three criminals : 275g ice recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested three accused including wanted criminals and recovered 257 grams of ice in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against the criminal elements are going on indiscriminately.

Paharpur police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqibullah Khan along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari during snap checking arrested wanted criminals in various cases including Saifullah S/O Gul Shaista Khan, Abu Bakr S/O Shehbaz Khan residents of Lad Sharif.

Similarly,during the another action police arrested drug peddler Shakeel son of Amir Hussain resident of Zamirabad Paharpur and recovered 257 grams of ice from his possession. The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.