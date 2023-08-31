Open Menu

Dera Police Arrests Two Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Gomal University Police of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday arrested two outlaws during their operation against criminal elements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Gomal University Police of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday arrested two outlaws during their operation against criminal elements.

According to a police spokesperson, a Gomal University Police team led by SHO Malik Sajid held notorious drug dealer Muhammad Latif, a resident of Gulberg Town, and recovered 152 grams of ice and 235 grams of heroin from his possession.

In another operation, the Gomal University Police arrested accused Ahmed, a resident of Nawab, with a stolen battery and UPS.

