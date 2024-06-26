Open Menu

Dera Police Burn Over 3607 Kg Of Drugs On Int’l Anti-drug Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Dera police on Thursday burned down over 3607 kg of illicit drugs to mark International Day against drugs.

Following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, a ceremony organized here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines to mark International Day against drugs wherein the quantity of drugs was destroyed in the presence of judges and police officers.

The quantity of drugs which was recovered in different cases including 3457.605 kilograms of hashish, 44.48 kilograms of heroin, 81.893 kilograms of Ice drug, 15.762 kilograms of opium, 8.38 kilograms of cannabis and 103 bottles of liquor.

On this occasion, Judicial magistrate Kulachi, SP City Tayyab Jan, DSP Legal Imran Kundi, DSP Headquarters and other police officers were present.

