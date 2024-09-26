Open Menu

Dera Police Bust Gang Involved In Making Fake CNICs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Dera police bust gang involved in making fake CNICs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Dera police on Thursday busted a gang involved in making fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) by showing themselves as government officers and arrested its three members here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt police station SHO Sibtain Hussain arrested two accused named Shams and Inayat for allegedly involved in making fake CNICs by showing themselves as state officers. Another accused named Waheed Gul alias Sabir was arrested over his alleged involvement in smuggling and extortions by misusing the name of state institutions.

The police launched further investigation from the arrested accused.

SDPO Muhammad Adnan told that the action was taken after receiving public complaints. He said that the further revelations were also expected from the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle From Government

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

2 minutes ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

31 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

43 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

3 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan