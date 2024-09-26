Dera police bust gang involved in making fake CNICs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Dera police on Thursday busted a gang involved in making fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) by showing themselves as government officers and arrested its three members here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt police station SHO Sibtain Hussain arrested two accused named Shams and Inayat for allegedly involved in making fake CNICs by showing themselves as state officers. Another accused named Waheed Gul alias Sabir was arrested over his alleged involvement in smuggling and extortions by misusing the name of state institutions.

The police launched further investigation from the arrested accused.

SDPO Muhammad Adnan told that the action was taken after receiving public complaints. He said that the further revelations were also expected from the arrested accused.