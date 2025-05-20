Dera Police Bust Inter-provincial Dacoits' Gang, Foil Arms Smuggling Bid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Dera Police have busted an inter-provincial robbery gang and thwarted a major arms smuggling attempt, recovering stolen motorcycles, cash, and a large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition in separate operations.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, while addressing a press conference here at his office, commended the efforts of the officers concerned.
He said that taking action on a series of theft and robbery incidents reported in the City Circle, a special police team was formed under the leadership of SP City Ali Hamza, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, and SHO Cantt Azeem Ullah Wazir.
Through diligent investigation and use of advanced forensic techniques, the team apprehended two members of a notorious inter-provincial gang namely Muhammad Aqib alias Golden son of Muhammad Rafiq and Muhammad Danish son of Qadeer Khan.
Upon arrest, the police also recovered nine stolen motorcycles along with one million rupees in cash, believed to be taken from the sale of the stolen vehicles. The recovered bikes were returned to the rightful owners.
The DPO said that the efforts were being made to capture the remaining members of the gang and recover more stolen items.
In a separate operation, the police personnel from Mughalkot intercepted a suspicious vehicle on the Dera-Zhob road. The vehicle, loaded with fodder, was signaled to stop, but the driver attempted to flee toward Zhob however the police stopped the vehicle. Upon inspection, the police discovered that the fodder was being used to conceal a cache of arms shipment.
A detailed search revealed 190 pistols of various calibers, 25 different types of rifles, and 88,475 rounds of ammunition. The entire cache was seized and a case was registered.
Additionally, the Bomb Disposal Squad successfully neutralized a 3-kilogram command-wire improvised explosive device (IED) found embedded in a security wall along the Dera-Zhob main road near Mughalkot, preventing a potentially devastating incident.
These successful operations mark a major stride in law enforcement efforts against criminal networks and threats to public safety in the region.
DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada praised the dedication and professionalism of the police teams and reaffirmed the department’s resolve to continue its fight against crime with full force.
APP/akt
