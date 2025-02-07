Open Menu

Dera Police Bust Thieves' Gang, Arrest Four Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Dera police bust thieves' gang, arrest four thieves

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The district police have busted a gang involved in the theft of transformers arresting its four members here in the limits of Paharpur police station.

Addressing a press conference, SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan informed that the gang had been active in various transformer theft cases.

Following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a special team waa formed under the leadership of ASP Paharpur Ali Hamza.

The team, in a successful operation, worked diligently and traced the gang arresting its four members.

During the operation, the police recovered three stolen bodies of transformers, 14 coils, one petrol pipe, electricity wires, and a Datsun truck used in the thefts, along with other stolen items.

The SP Paharpur said that the further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.

