Dera Police Bust Thieves' Gang, Recover Stolen Electric Wires, Polls, Cash

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district police have busted a gang involved in the theft of electricity polls, wires and Rs 9.5 lacs cash arresting its three members here in the limits of Giloti police station.

According to police spokesman, the arrested accused were wanted to police in multiple theft cases.

Following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, a team of Giloti police led by SDPO Paniala Basharat Khan successfully traced a gang involved in theft of electricity polls and wires. The police also arrested three accused namely Siddiq Ullah son of Shah Eisa, Noor Aslam son of Gulab and Gul Bahadur son of Syed Khan.

The police also recovered five bundles of stolen electricity wire, 8 pieces of polls, Rs 950,000 cash and a 9mm pistol from them. The police launched further investigation from the arrested accused.

APP/akt

