Open Menu

Dera Police Busted Gang Of Inter-provincial Robbers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Dera Police busted gang of inter-provincial robbers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan Police busted a two-member inter-provincial gang involved in more than 22 incidents of robbery and theft, 02 stolen motorcycles, and weapons recovered from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Geelani along with SHO Paharpur police station Samar Abbas achieved great success against theft and robbery incidents and arrested the two members inter-provincial group who was involved in several robberies and snatching cases and wanted to police in number of cases registered against them in different police stations.

The suspect identified as Umar Gul son of Muhammad Jahangir resident of Lunda Parra, and Muhammad Nasir, son of Khudabakhsh resident of Kachha Malana.

Police recovered two CG-125 motorcycles, and two stolen transformer coils while the police also seized two 30-bore pistols with 10 cartridges which was used by the accused in various incidents of robberies.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Circle Umar Gul From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

7 minutes ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

16 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

16 hours ago
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

16 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

20 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

22 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

23 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan