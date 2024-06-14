Dera Police Busted Gang Of Inter-provincial Robbers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Dera Ismail Khan Police busted a two-member inter-provincial gang involved in more than 22 incidents of robbery and theft, 02 stolen motorcycles, and weapons recovered from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Geelani along with SHO Paharpur police station Samar Abbas achieved great success against theft and robbery incidents and arrested the two members inter-provincial group who was involved in several robberies and snatching cases and wanted to police in number of cases registered against them in different police stations.
The suspect identified as Umar Gul son of Muhammad Jahangir resident of Lunda Parra, and Muhammad Nasir, son of Khudabakhsh resident of Kachha Malana.
Police recovered two CG-125 motorcycles, and two stolen transformer coils while the police also seized two 30-bore pistols with 10 cartridges which was used by the accused in various incidents of robberies.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
