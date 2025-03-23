Dera police busted Inter-Provincial gang of Ice smugglers, recover over 3 kg Ice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A team of Dera police nabbed two persons of an inter-provincial gang involved in Ice smuggling and recovered over 3 kg Ice from their possession here in the limits of Darazinda police station, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said a team of Darazinda police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) Syed Marjan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Taib Din Khan, taking action on a tip off, succeded to bust two members of Inter-Provincial gang involved in Ice smuggling.

The police team arrested drug dealers named Atta Ullah son of Juma Gul, resident of Quetta and Habib ur Rehman son of Muhammad Akbar, resident of Kalat when they were trying to cross inter-provincial border from a secret way.

The police also recovered 3.045 kilogram Ice drug worth millions of rupees from them and registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, while appreciating this overall performance, said it is the prime responsibility of police to curb drug pushing activities and every possible effort would be channelized to ensure it.

Following directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, he said that utmost efforts were being made to curb all crimes from the society.