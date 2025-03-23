Open Menu

Dera Police Busted Inter-Provincial Gang Of Ice Smugglers, Recover Over 3 Kg Ice

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dera police busted Inter-Provincial gang of Ice smugglers, recover over 3 kg Ice

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A team of Dera police nabbed two persons of an inter-provincial gang involved in Ice smuggling and recovered over 3 kg Ice from their possession here in the limits of Darazinda police station, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said a team of Darazinda police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) Syed Marjan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Taib Din Khan, taking action on a tip off, succeded to bust two members of Inter-Provincial gang involved in Ice smuggling.

The police team arrested drug dealers named Atta Ullah son of Juma Gul, resident of Quetta and Habib ur Rehman son of Muhammad Akbar, resident of Kalat when they were trying to cross inter-provincial border from a secret way.

The police also recovered 3.045 kilogram Ice drug worth millions of rupees from them and registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, while appreciating this overall performance, said it is the prime responsibility of police to curb drug pushing activities and every possible effort would be channelized to ensure it.

Following directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, he said that utmost efforts were being made to curb all crimes from the society.

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

1 hour ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

3 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

17 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan