Dera Police Busted Notorious Thieves' Gang; Recover Stolen Goods, Rs 200,000 Cash
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a major crackdown on criminal activities, the Dera police have dismantled a gang involved in multiple theft cases, recovering stolen goods along with Rs 200,000 in cash.
The successful operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada as part of the district-wide campaign against crime, said a police spokesman on Sunday.
He said that a team of Paroa Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan and SHO Muhammad Ali Khan, have launched a targeted operation against individuals allegedly involved in stealing transformers and electric wires.
Three suspects, Ijaz son of Manzoor, Muhammad Nadeem son of Munir, both residents of Faisalabad and Aftab son of Allah Ditta, a resident of Toba Tek Singh were arrested.
The police seized a loader rickshaw used in the crimes, wire cutters and approximately 100 yards of electric wiring.
In a separate operation, the police arrested three more suspects named Muhammad Razaq son of Ghulam Qasim, Muhammad Arsalan son of Shah Nawaz, and Hassan Muawiya son of Abdul Sattar.
The police also recovered stolen items and Rs 200,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of stolen property.
The spokesman said that the further investigations were underway and reiterated their resolve to continue indiscriminate action against all criminal elements operating in the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan stresses shared responsibility to protect migratory birds on World Migratory Bird Day 20256 minutes ago
-
RDA crackdown against illegal construction opposite to Eighteen Housing Society6 minutes ago
-
Man killed over land dispute6 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI-led KP govt of widespread corruption, administrative collapse6 minutes ago
-
Dera police busted notorious thieves' gang; recover stolen goods, Rs 200,000 cash6 minutes ago
-
KP Tourism Dept unveils Dir’s tourism potential with comprehensive master plan6 minutes ago
-
FTO coordinator felicitates armed forces on historic victory16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 160kg unhygienic meat in DG Khan16 minutes ago
-
Sardar Awais lauds armed forces on historic success against India16 minutes ago
-
Bus catches fire near Kalar Kahar, 48 passengers rescued16 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide by jumping into Indus River16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSG's support for ceasefire, reaffirms commitment to regional peace26 minutes ago