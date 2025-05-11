Open Menu

Dera Police Busted Notorious Thieves' Gang; Recover Stolen Goods, Rs 200,000 Cash

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Dera police busted notorious thieves' gang; recover stolen goods, Rs 200,000 cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a major crackdown on criminal activities, the Dera police have dismantled a gang involved in multiple theft cases, recovering stolen goods along with Rs 200,000 in cash.

The successful operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada as part of the district-wide campaign against crime, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that a team of Paroa Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan and SHO Muhammad Ali Khan, have launched a targeted operation against individuals allegedly involved in stealing transformers and electric wires.

Three suspects, Ijaz son of Manzoor, Muhammad Nadeem son of Munir, both residents of Faisalabad and Aftab son of Allah Ditta, a resident of Toba Tek Singh were arrested.

The police seized a loader rickshaw used in the crimes, wire cutters and approximately 100 yards of electric wiring.

In a separate operation, the police arrested three more suspects named Muhammad Razaq son of Ghulam Qasim, Muhammad Arsalan son of Shah Nawaz, and Hassan Muawiya son of Abdul Sattar.

The police also recovered stolen items and Rs 200,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of stolen property.

The spokesman said that the further investigations were underway and reiterated their resolve to continue indiscriminate action against all criminal elements operating in the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

23 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

23 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

23 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan