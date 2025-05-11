Dera police busted notorious thieves' gang; recover stolen goods, Rs 200,000 cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a major crackdown on criminal activities, the Dera police have dismantled a gang involved in multiple theft cases, recovering stolen goods along with Rs 200,000 in cash.

The successful operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada as part of the district-wide campaign against crime, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that a team of Paroa Police Station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan and SHO Muhammad Ali Khan, have launched a targeted operation against individuals allegedly involved in stealing transformers and electric wires.

Three suspects, Ijaz son of Manzoor, Muhammad Nadeem son of Munir, both residents of Faisalabad and Aftab son of Allah Ditta, a resident of Toba Tek Singh were arrested.

The police seized a loader rickshaw used in the crimes, wire cutters and approximately 100 yards of electric wiring.

In a separate operation, the police arrested three more suspects named Muhammad Razaq son of Ghulam Qasim, Muhammad Arsalan son of Shah Nawaz, and Hassan Muawiya son of Abdul Sattar.

The police also recovered stolen items and Rs 200,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of stolen property.

The spokesman said that the further investigations were underway and reiterated their resolve to continue indiscriminate action against all criminal elements operating in the region.