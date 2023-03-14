Dera Police capture huge quantity of liquor

The district police have raided a house and captured 793 bottles of liquor and 30 litres more in canes, said District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani on Tuesday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have raided a house and captured 793 bottles of liquor and 30 litres more in canes, said District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the DPO said that in line with the commitment to make Dera a crime-free city, the police were tightening the noose around the anti-social elements.

He informed that a police party led by SHO of Cantonment police station Sabir Hussain Baloch, on tip-off, raided a house in Wensam Housing Scheme Phase-II on Multan road. The house was in the use of one Tariq son of Rafiq resident of Darya Khan, Punjab.

During the raid, the police recovered 793 bottles of liquor of different brands and 30 litres more in cans from rooms and bathrooms of the house.

The DPO said that the police registered a case against the culprit under the relevant sections. He elaborated that police were investigating the case from different angles as to where and how the huge quantity of wine was brought into a dense locality.

Replying to a question, he informed that the police were nearing the culprits involved in a robbery case at a private cell phone franchise.