Dera Police Carry Out Search Operations In Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Dera District Police here on Tuesday carried out search operations in the various areas in the limits of City police station.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood.

SDPO Muhammad Adnan, SHO City police station Zeshan Iqbal, Additional SHO Sibtain Hasnain and police personnel took part in the search operations.

Police checked numerous houses, shops, hotels, tenants and individuals during the search operations.

The spokesman said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Dera District.

He said that police were fully prepared to protect the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

