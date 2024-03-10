Open Menu

Dera Police Chalk Out Elaborate Security Plan For Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Dera police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district police have made a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security to masses in Masajid, Imambargahs and in markets during the holy month of Ramazan, informed police spokesmen on Sunday.

He said that as many as 1390 police officers and cops including two superintendents of police (SPs), eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two inspectors, 17 sub-inspectors, 21 assistant sub-inspectors, 192 Havildars and 1148 constables.

He said out of total 1843 Masajid and 69 Imambargahs, 99 were declared as most sensitive, 33 as sensitive and 1711 as normal.

The police spokesman informed that the police would be deployed outside the Masajid and Imambargahs during Jummah prayer and Taraweeh prayers.

Moreover, a comprehensive traffic plan has also been prepared for smooth flow of traffic in the district during the holy month. He said that following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood, all the available resources would be utilized to ensure peace and prosperity during the holy month.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Nasir Sunday Market Prayer All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

23 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan