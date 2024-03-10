Dera police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The district police have made a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security to masses in Masajid, Imambargahs and in markets during the holy month of Ramazan, informed police spokesmen on Sunday.

He said that as many as 1390 police officers and cops including two superintendents of police (SPs), eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two inspectors, 17 sub-inspectors, 21 assistant sub-inspectors, 192 Havildars and 1148 constables.

He said out of total 1843 Masajid and 69 Imambargahs, 99 were declared as most sensitive, 33 as sensitive and 1711 as normal.

The police spokesman informed that the police would be deployed outside the Masajid and Imambargahs during Jummah prayer and Taraweeh prayers.

Moreover, a comprehensive traffic plan has also been prepared for smooth flow of traffic in the district during the holy month. He said that following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood, all the available resources would be utilized to ensure peace and prosperity during the holy month.