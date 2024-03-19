Dera Police Committed To Protecting Citizens’ Lives, Property: DPO
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has said that district police are committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.
He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to several key locations and City police station within the city late Monday’s night.
During inspection, the DPO met with the personnel on-duty and commended their dedication, saying they were effectively fulfilling their duties for ensuring security and peace in the area.
Nasir Mahmood also underlined the need for handling applicants with courtesy and professionalism to enhance trust and cooperation between the police force and the people.
