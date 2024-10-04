Open Menu

Dera Police Conduct Mock Exercise

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

The Dera Ismail Khan Police on Friday conducted a mock exercise at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines to deal with any untoward incident

According to a police spokesman, the purpose of the drill was to demonstrate skills and show preparedness of the police for effectively handling illegal gatherings in any emergency situation.

He said that during the exercise under the supervision of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood and Superintendent of Police Headquarters Nawab Khan, the police handled a mock crowd in a very professional manner.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Nawab Khan said that such drills enhanced the professionalism of the personnel and helped improve their ability to manage emergency situations effectively.

