Dera Police Conduct Mock Exercise To Show Preparedness

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Dera police conduct mock exercise to show preparedness

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The district police conducted a mock exercise to assess its preparedness for effectively dealing with any untoward situation.

According to a police spokesman, the police force’s mock drill was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani and Pakistan army’s officers as part of efforts to further improve security of sensitive places in the district.

During the exercise in which officers of Dera police, Pakistan army and personnel of the Elite force and Quick Response Force(QRF) exhibited their skills in a highly professional manner with the best response time.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said the police force was well-prepared to give a strong response to the miscreant in case of any untoward incident.

APP/slm

