Dera police conduct search and strike operation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station conducts search and strike operations in different areas to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SHO Iftikhar Khan and other police personnel conducted a search and strike operation to arrest proclaimed offenders.

During the search operation, houses were checked and raids were conducted on the shelters of criminals in Wanda Jani, Wanda Omar Khan, Wanda Jamal and adjacent areas.

The aim of the search operation is to establish law and order in the area. The public should cooperate with the police, the spokesman added.