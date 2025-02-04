Open Menu

Dera Police Conduct Search And Strike Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Dera police conduct search and strike operation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Dera police conducted search and strike operation, cases registered against 15 outlaws including drug peddler and drugs recovered in the limits of City Circle .

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, City Circle Police under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) City Tayyab Jan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Mohammad Adnan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Sibtain and SHO City Taimur Khan conducted search and strike operation in City Circle to arrest the criminal elements.

During the search operation, 230 grams of ice, 240 grams of heroin, a single pistol with a magazine and 05 cartridges, a license card, a mini mobile phone were recovered from Muhammad Fahim son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Muriali.

While for violating the National Action Plan, police registered the separate cases against the 14 accused including Mohammad Saad Gul, son of Imam Deen, Attaullah, son of Muhammad Sharif, Ishtiaq son of Abdul Shakur, Aminullah, son of Azizullah, Muhammad Junaid son of Ayaz Barki, Javed Iqbal son of Mirbaj Khan, Zahid son of Haji Gul Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal son of Wazir Khan, Qamar Din son of Bahudeen, Huzaifa son of Abdul Razzaq, Arslan Ali son of Ali Jan and Muhammad Hanif son of Muhammad Rafiq.

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

30 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

1 hour ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

3 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

3 hours ago
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

3 hours ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

4 hours ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

4 hours ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan