Dera police conduct search and strike operation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Dera police conducted search and strike operation, cases registered against 15 outlaws including drug peddler and drugs recovered in the limits of City Circle .

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, City Circle Police under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) City Tayyab Jan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Mohammad Adnan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Sibtain and SHO City Taimur Khan conducted search and strike operation in City Circle to arrest the criminal elements.

During the search operation, 230 grams of ice, 240 grams of heroin, a single pistol with a magazine and 05 cartridges, a license card, a mini mobile phone were recovered from Muhammad Fahim son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Muriali.

While for violating the National Action Plan, police registered the separate cases against the 14 accused including Mohammad Saad Gul, son of Imam Deen, Attaullah, son of Muhammad Sharif, Ishtiaq son of Abdul Shakur, Aminullah, son of Azizullah, Muhammad Junaid son of Ayaz Barki, Javed Iqbal son of Mirbaj Khan, Zahid son of Haji Gul Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal son of Wazir Khan, Qamar Din son of Bahudeen, Huzaifa son of Abdul Razzaq, Arslan Ali son of Ali Jan and Muhammad Hanif son of Muhammad Rafiq.